Luke Maile returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies

In his last action (on June 16 against the Astros) he went 0-for-3.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Jake Bird TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .239 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Maile has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this season (48.1%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has picked up an RBI in 18.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .167 AVG .345 .222 OBP .406 .262 SLG .724 2 XBH 7 1 HR 2 2 RBI 7 15/2 K/BB 7/3 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings