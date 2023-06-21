On Wednesday, Will Benson (.538 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 167 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Rockies.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .263 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks.

Benson has gotten at least one hit in 46.4% of his games this year (13 of 28), with multiple hits four times (14.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (10.7%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .162 AVG .359 .244 OBP .479 .324 SLG .487 2 XBH 3 2 HR 0 3 RBI 2 16/4 K/BB 5/9 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings