On Wednesday, Will Benson (.538 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 167 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Rockies.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson is batting .263 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Benson has gotten at least one hit in 46.4% of his games this year (13 of 28), with multiple hits four times (14.3%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (10.7%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
.162 AVG .359
.244 OBP .479
.324 SLG .487
2 XBH 3
2 HR 0
3 RBI 2
16/4 K/BB 5/9
3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.46).
  • The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
