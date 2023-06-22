The Cincinnati Bengals have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the NFL as of July 2.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.

Bengals games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

On offense, Cincinnati ranked eighth in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 away.

When underdogs, Cincinnati had only one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3000 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3300 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +5000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3000

Odds are current as of June 22 at 5:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.