Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals right now have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +900.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.
- Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 16th, allowing 335.7 yards per contest.
- Last year the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 away.
- When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- In addition, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).
- In addition, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).
- Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
- Logan Wilson delivered one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3300
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3000
