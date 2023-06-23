Daria Kasatkina 2023 Viking International Eastbourne Odds
Daria Kasatkina will face Caroline Garcia next in the Viking International Eastbourne quarterfinals. Kasatkina has +650 odds to be crowned champion at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.
Kasatkina at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Kasatkina's Next Match
Kasatkina has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Garcia on Thursday, June 29 at 9:05 AM ET (after defeating Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3).
Kasatkina is listed at -115 to win her next contest against Garcia. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Daria Kasatkina Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +3300
- US Open odds to win: +3300
- Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +650
Kasatkina Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Kasatkina beat No. 18-ranked Pliskova, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
- In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has gone 29-19 and has won two titles.
- Kasatkina has played 20.7 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- Kasatkina has won 49.6% of her return games and 59.3% of her service games over the past 12 months.
