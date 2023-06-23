Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season.
- He ranks 65th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- India has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this season (54 of 75), with more than one hit 18 times (24.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- India has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (12.0%).
- In 58.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.306
|AVG
|.230
|.401
|OBP
|.306
|.485
|SLG
|.382
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|19
|24/18
|K/BB
|36/13
|7
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Braves will look to Smith-Shawver (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, June 15 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
