A match in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers quarterfinals is next up for Liudmila Samsonova, and she will go up against Katerina Siniakova. Samsonova's monyeline odds to win the tournament at TC Bad Homburg are +350, the No. 2 odds in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Samsonova at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Samsonova's Next Match

After defeating Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, Samsonova will face Siniakova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 12:00 PM ET.

Liudmila Samsonova Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1600

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers odds to win: +350

Want to bet on Samsonova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Samsonova Stats

Samsonova defeated Noskova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 16.

Samsonova has won three of her 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 36-16.

Samsonova is 4-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

Samsonova has played 21.1 games per match in her 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On grass, Samsonova has played six matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.3 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

Samsonova, over the past year, has won 76.7% of her service games and 36.5% of her return games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Samsonova has won 77.5% of her games on serve and 30.4% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.