Jorge Soler and Andrew McCutchen will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates take the field at LoanDepot park on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 70 total home runs.

Miami is 21st in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank eighth in MLB with a .260 batting average.

Miami ranks 23rd in runs scored with 309 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

Miami's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 307 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Pirates rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.393 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Jesus Luzardo (6-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Luzardo has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Luzardo will try to collect his 13th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Luis Ortiz (1-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Ortiz has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Nationals W 4-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Patrick Corbin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays W 11-0 Home Bryan Hoeing José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays L 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates - Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates - Home Bryan Hoeing Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates - Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Braxton Garrett - 6/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs L 8-0 Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins - Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres - Home Rich Hill Yu Darvish 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres - Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove

