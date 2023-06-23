TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TJ Friedl -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Read More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .317 with 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 35 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (7.7%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (9.6%).
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (34.6%), including four games with multiple runs (7.7%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.329
|AVG
|.305
|.402
|OBP
|.353
|.600
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|6
|19/9
|K/BB
|19/7
|3
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Smith-Shawver (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start this season.
- His last time out came on Thursday, June 15 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
