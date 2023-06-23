TJ Friedl -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .317 with 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 16 walks.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 35 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (7.7%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (9.6%).

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (34.6%), including four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .329 AVG .305 .402 OBP .353 .600 SLG .379 12 XBH 7 4 HR 0 21 RBI 6 19/9 K/BB 19/7 3 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings