After batting .182 with two doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Jared Shuster) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is batting .159 with two doubles and 10 walks.

Casali has had a base hit in 10 of 28 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 28 games this year.

Casali has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .176 AVG .143 .300 OBP .268 .206 SLG .171 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0

