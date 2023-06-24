The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI last time in action, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Votto At The Plate (2022)

Votto hit .205 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Votto picked up a base hit in 52 of 91 games last season (57.1%), with at least two hits in 13 of those contests (14.3%).

He went yard in 12.1% of his games last year (11 of 91), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.7% of his 91 games a year ago, Votto picked up an RBI (27 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (9.9%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored a run in 28.6% of his 91 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.5% of those games (five).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 45 .185 AVG .224 .312 OBP .326 .389 SLG .352 15 XBH 15 8 HR 3 26 RBI 15 44/25 K/BB 53/19 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)