On Saturday, Jonathan India (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Braves.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

India has recorded a hit in 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%), including 18 multi-hit games (23.7%).

He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 76), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.2% of his games this season, India has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (59.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .304 AVG .230 .401 OBP .306 .478 SLG .382 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 21 RBI 19 25/18 K/BB 36/13 7 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings