Following the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Minjee Lee is currently 33rd with a score of +1.

Minjee Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day in two of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on eight occasions.

Over her last 17 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Lee has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Lee will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to 12 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 33 -4 269 0 15 2 2 $846,276

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Lee's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished among the top five once. Her average finish has been 18th.

Lee made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Lee finished 33rd when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 394 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

Baltusrol GC checks in at 6,621 yards, 30 yards longer than the average course Lee has played in the past year (6,591 yards).

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee shot below average over the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.30 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

She finished in the 98th percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 3.84 strokes on those 32 holes.

Lee shot better than 99% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.30 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Lee fared the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Lee had more bogeys or worse (seven) than the tournament average (2.1).

Lee's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that last outing, Lee carded a bogey or worse on four of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Lee finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with 14 on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Lee outperformed the field's average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Lee Odds to Win: +2500

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

