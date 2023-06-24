Nick Senzel -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .244 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Senzel has picked up an RBI in 44.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 36.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 22 .216 AVG .278 .257 OBP .380 .320 SLG .443 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 14 RBI 14 27/5 K/BB 17/13 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings