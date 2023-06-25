Alycia Parks begins Wimbledon after her Viking Classic Birmingham came to a close with a loss at the hands of Anhelina Kalinina in the round of 32. Parks' first opponent is Anna-Lena Friedsam (in the round of 128). Parks is +30000 to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Parks at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Parks' Next Match

Parks will get started at Wimbledon by facing Friedsam in the round of 128 on Monday, July 3 (at 5:00 AM ET).

Alycia Parks Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +30000

Wimbledon odds to win: +30000

Want to bet on Parks? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Parks Stats

Parks is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at Viking Classic Birmingham, to No. 26-ranked Kalinina, 4-6, 4-6.

In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Parks has gone 16-19 and has won one title.

Parks is 0-2 on grass over the past year.

Parks has played 22.1 games per match in her 35 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Parks, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 20.5 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Parks has won 69.6% of her service games, and she has won 24.2% of her return games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Parks has won 61.9% of her games on serve and 15.0% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.