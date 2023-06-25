Marcus Stroman starts for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at London Stadium against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 10:10 AM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 18th in MLB action with 85 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .402 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 347 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Chicago has a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.257).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 105 home runs.

Fueled by 235 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .423 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 347 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Stroman (9-4 with a 2.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Stroman is looking to notch his eighth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Stroman is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 16 appearances this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Liberatore has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals W 9-1 Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Tanner Bibee 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Aaron Civale

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Matthew Liberatore Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Adam Wainwright Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Gerrit Cole

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.