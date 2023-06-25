Emma Navarro 2023 Wimbledon Odds
Emma Navarro, after a good performance in Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (being eliminated in the semifinals against Katerina Siniakova), will start action in Wimbledon against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the round of 128. Navarro's odds are +30000 to take home the trophy from AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Navarro at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Navarro's Next Match
In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET), Navarro will play Alexandrova.
Navarro has current moneyline odds of +260 to win her next contest against Alexandrova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Emma Navarro Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +30000
- Wimbledon odds to win: +30000
Want to bet on Navarro? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Navarro Stats
- Navarro is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, at the hands of No. 52-ranked Siniakova, 2-6, 2-6.
- Navarro is 9-8 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.
- In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Navarro has gone 3-1.
- Navarro has played 20.4 games per match in her 17 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.
- On grass, Navarro has played four matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 17.5 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.
- Navarro has won 38% of her return games and 62.5% of her service games over the past year.
- On grass over the past year, Navarro has been victorious in 74.3% of her service games and 31.4% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.