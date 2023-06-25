The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Braves.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .272 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Fraley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers during his last outings.

Fraley has recorded a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (23.3%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 48.3% of his games this year, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .276 AVG .267 .345 OBP .379 .505 SLG .477 12 XBH 8 6 HR 5 23 RBI 24 23/10 K/BB 15/15 6 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings