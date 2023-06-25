The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .768, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 74th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

India has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (55 of 77), with more than one hit 18 times (23.4%).

He has gone deep in nine games this year (11.7%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

India has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58.4% of his games this year (45 of 77), with two or more runs 10 times (13.0%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .294 AVG .230 .390 OBP .306 .462 SLG .382 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 21 RBI 19 28/18 K/BB 36/13 7 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings