Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will look to knock off Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Reds vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -165 +140 11.5 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 27 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 8-11 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 77 games with a total.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-19 20-17 15-18 26-18 26-26 15-10

