How to Watch the Reds vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Eddie Rosario and Elly De La Cruz have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.
Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 77 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .411 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 379 total runs this season.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .335.
- The Reds rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.450 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Levi Stoudt has been named the starter for the Reds and will make his first start this season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Austin Gomber
|6/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-6
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Noah Davis
|6/21/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Jake Bird
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|W 11-10
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/24/2023
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jared Shuster
|6/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Levi Stoudt
|Charlie Morton
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Cole Irvin
|6/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tyler Wells
|6/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Kyle Gibson
|6/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Wacha
|7/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Seth Lugo
