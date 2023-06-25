When the Atlanta Braves (49-27) and Cincinnati Reds (41-36) face off in the series rubber match at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, June 25, Charlie Morton will get the call for the Braves, while the Reds will send Levi Stoudt to the mound. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +145. An 11.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (6-6, 3.71 ERA) vs Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 42 out of the 65 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 21-9 (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Braves went 8-1 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 27 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won six of 15 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.