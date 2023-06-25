Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After hitting .222 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 74 hits and an OBP of .357 this season.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 49 of 74 games this year (66.2%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (25.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 74), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has had an RBI in 30 games this season (40.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.278
|AVG
|.264
|.377
|OBP
|.338
|.451
|SLG
|.493
|12
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|22
|28/18
|K/BB
|30/14
|6
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.71), 62nd in WHIP (1.450), and ninth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
