The Cincinnati Reds, including Curt Casali (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .169 with two doubles and 10 walks.

Casali has had a base hit in 11 of 29 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 29 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Casali has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this year.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .194 AVG .143 .310 OBP .268 .222 SLG .171 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 9/5 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0

