The Indiana Fever (5-8) will turn to Kelsey Mitchell (17.4 points per game, 13th in WNBA) when they attempt to knock off Jackie Young (20.2, fifth) and the Las Vegas Aces (12-1) on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It tips off at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Fever vs. Aces