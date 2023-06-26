Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Joey Votto (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Orioles Player Props
|Reds vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .278 with three home runs and three walks.
- Votto has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50%), with multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this season, Votto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|.278
|AVG
|-
|.435
|OBP
|-
|.778
|SLG
|-
|3
|XBH
|-
|3
|HR
|-
|7
|RBI
|-
|6/3
|K/BB
|-
|0
|SB
|-
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .316 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.