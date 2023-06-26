Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .440 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has 12 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .266.
- Newman has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (36 of 55), with at least two hits 11 times (20.0%).
- He has homered in 5.5% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Newman has an RBI in 18 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 games this season (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|.250
|AVG
|.288
|.292
|OBP
|.366
|.375
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|11
|19/6
|K/BB
|7/10
|5
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 7.71 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.
