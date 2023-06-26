The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .241 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

He has homered in three games this year (10.0%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Maile has had an RBI in six games this season (20.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 .180 AVG .345 .241 OBP .406 .260 SLG .724 2 XBH 7 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 18/3 K/BB 7/3 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings