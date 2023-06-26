Monday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (47-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-37) clashing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (1-0) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Reds contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (47.4%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 20-22 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (385 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds Schedule