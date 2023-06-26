The Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Adley Rutschman and Jonathan India -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 78 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 236 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 385 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Reds rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.457 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (1-0) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Rockies W 8-6 Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Andrew Abbott Jake Bird 6/23/2023 Braves W 11-10 Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Ben Lively Seth Lugo 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Williamson Yu Darvish

