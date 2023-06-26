Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (47-29) will host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (41-37) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, June 26, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Reds have +115 odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Cole Irvin - BAL (1-3, 7.71 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Reds and Orioles game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+115), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Reds are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 28 (77.8%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 22-6 (winning 78.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Orioles won all of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 27 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 20 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Joey Votto 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Nick Senzel 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Jonathan India - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.