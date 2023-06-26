Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Orioles on June 26, 2023
Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Jonathan India and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Reds vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
India Stats
- India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 40 RBI (78 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .263/.349/.421 slash line on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 25
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .274/.361/.477 on the season.
- Steer takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Cole Irvin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Irvin Stats
- Cole Irvin (1-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, Irvin has not yet earned a quality start.
- Irvin has one start of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 3.3 innings per outing.
- In seven appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Irvin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jun. 21
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Cubs
|Jun. 16
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 10
|5.1
|6
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 20
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 13
|4.0
|5
|6
|6
|4
|2
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has recorded 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He has a slash line of .265/.376/.415 so far this season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .267/.331/.498 so far this year.
- Santander takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with four home runs and eight RBI.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 24
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
