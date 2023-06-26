The Baltimore Orioles (47-29) and Cincinnati Reds (41-37) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET. The Orioles are coming off a series victory over the Mariners, and the Reds a series loss to the Braves.

The Orioles will call on Cole Irvin (1-3) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (1-0).

Reds vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (1-3, 7.71 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.

Williamson has one quality start under his belt this year.

Williamson will try to build on a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

Irvin (1-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw one inning out of the bullpen against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .316 in seven games this season.

None of Irvin's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts, Irvin has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 3.3 frames per outing.

He has made seven appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

