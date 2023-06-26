Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on June 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 76 hits and an OBP of .361 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 75 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.7% of those games.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.7%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had an RBI in 31 games this season (41.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 games this season (46.7%), including five multi-run games (6.7%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .285 AVG .264 .384 OBP .338 .460 SLG .493 13 XBH 19 5 HR 6 21 RBI 22 28/19 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings