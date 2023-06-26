Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
- Stephenson has had a hit in 47 of 73 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (24.7%).
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has an RBI in 26 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- In 30 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.257
|.331
|OBP
|.329
|.341
|SLG
|.382
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|17
|37/15
|K/BB
|45/13
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
