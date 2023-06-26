After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
  • Stephenson has had a hit in 47 of 73 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (24.7%).
  • He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stephenson has an RBI in 26 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
  • In 30 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 36
.250 AVG .257
.331 OBP .329
.341 SLG .382
6 XBH 12
3 HR 2
15 RBI 17
37/15 K/BB 45/13
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Irvin (1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
