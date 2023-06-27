The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 68th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

In 72.2% of his 79 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

India has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (57.0%), including 10 multi-run games (12.7%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .297 AVG .231 .391 OBP .309 .462 SLG .378 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 21 RBI 19 29/18 K/BB 36/13 7 SB 4

