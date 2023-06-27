The Baltimore Orioles will send a hot-hitting Anthony Santander to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams square off on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 79 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 238 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 388.

The Reds have an OBP of .336 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Reds rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.471 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (3-0) will take the mound for the Reds, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Abbott has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In four appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Andrew Abbott Jake Bird 6/23/2023 Braves W 11-10 Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles L 10-3 Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Ben Lively Seth Lugo 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Williamson Yu Darvish 7/3/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Abbott Jake Irvin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.