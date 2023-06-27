Adley Rutschman will lead the charge for the Baltimore Orioles (48-29) on Tuesday, June 27, when they match up with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (41-38) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells - BAL (6-3, 3.22 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (3-0, 1.14 ERA)

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 29 out of the 37 games, or 78.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have a 22-4 record (winning 84.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles won all of the four games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 27 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 19 of 38 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Joey Votto 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Curt Casali 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+310)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

