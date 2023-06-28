Joey Votto -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has three home runs and four walks while batting .238.

In three of seven games this season (42.9%), Votto has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of seven games played this season, and in 11.1% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Votto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 .278 AVG .000 .435 OBP .250 .778 SLG .000 3 XBH 0 3 HR 0 7 RBI 0 6/3 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0

