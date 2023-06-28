Jonathan India and Adley Rutschman will hit the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles meet on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The favored Orioles have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +145. A 9.5-run total is set in this contest.

Reds vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -175 +145 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (47.5%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 6-10 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 46 of its 80 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-20 21-18 15-19 27-19 27-27 15-11

