Spencer Steer and Adley Rutschman are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the Baltimore Orioles square off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).

Reds vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 46 RBI (79 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .279/.367/.488 slash line on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 26 3-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

Jonathan India has collected 79 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .259/.346/.413 slash line so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 25 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gibson Stats

Kyle Gibson (8-5) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Gibson has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

The 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.30), 49th in WHIP (1.337), and 58th in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 23 3.0 7 5 5 4 3 at Cubs Jun. 17 6.0 3 3 3 7 2 vs. Royals Jun. 11 6.1 7 3 3 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 5.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Guardians May. 30 5.2 7 3 3 3 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 52 walks and 34 RBI (75 total hits).

He's slashing .266/.378/.411 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has put up 76 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .266/.328/.490 on the year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 4-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

