Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 48 of 74 games this year (64.9%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (24.3%).
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.8%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (26 of 74), with two or more RBI six times (8.1%).
- In 40.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.257
|.331
|OBP
|.327
|.341
|SLG
|.379
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|17
|37/15
|K/BB
|47/13
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.30), 49th in WHIP (1.337), and 58th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
