The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 48 of 74 games this year (64.9%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (24.3%).

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.8%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (26 of 74), with two or more RBI six times (8.1%).

In 40.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .250 AVG .257 .331 OBP .327 .341 SLG .379 6 XBH 12 3 HR 2 15 RBI 17 37/15 K/BB 47/13 0 SB 0

