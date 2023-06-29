How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Minnesota Lynx versus the Seattle Storm is one of three solid options on today's WNBA schedule.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Seattle Storm play the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx travel to face the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 4-10
- MIN Record: 5-9
- SEA Stats: 79.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (10th)
- MIN Stats: 77.7 PPG (10th in WNBA), 83.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- SEA Odds to Win: -142
- MIN Odds to Win: +118
- Total: 162.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces play host to the New York Liberty
The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Aces on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 13-1
- NYL Record: 10-3
- LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.4 Opp. PPG (second)
- NYL Stats: 88.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.1 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -277
- NYL Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 174.5 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Phoenix Mercury host the Indiana Fever
The Fever hope to pick up a road win at the Mercury on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 2-11
- IND Record: 5-9
- PHO Stats: 76.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 87.5 Opp. PPG (11th)
- IND Stats: 82.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.8 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.9 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- IND Odds to Win: -142
- PHO Odds to Win: +118
- Total: 161.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.