Camila Giorgi will face Daria Kasatkina in the Viking International Eastbourne semifinals on Friday, June 30.

Kasatkina has -165 odds to win a spot in the final over Giorgi (+130).

Camila Giorgi vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 30

Friday, June 30 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Camila Giorgi vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 62.3% chance to win.

Camila Giorgi Daria Kasatkina +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +250 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 28.6% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Camila Giorgi vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

Giorgi advanced over Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (retired) on Thursday, clinching a berth in the semifinals.

Kasatkina made it past Caroline Garcia 6-2, 2-1 on Thursday, reaching the semifinals.

Giorgi has played 33 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.0 games per match.

On grass, Giorgi has played three matches over the past year, totaling 30.0 games per match while winning 51.1% of games.

Kasatkina is averaging 20.7 games per match through her 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 54.4% of those games.

Kasatkina and Giorgi have matched up two times dating back to 2015, and Kasatkina has been the victor every time, including 6-2, 6-2 in their most recent meeting on May 30, 2022 at the French Open.

In terms of sets, Kasatkina has secured four against Giorgi (80.0%), while Giorgi has captured one.

Kasatkina and Giorgi have matched up for 42 total games, and Kasatkina has won more often, capturing 28 of them.

Kasatkina and Giorgi have matched up two times, and they have averaged 21 games and 2.5 sets per match.

