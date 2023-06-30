On Friday, Joey Votto (on the back of going 0-for-6 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-6 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .185 with three home runs and four walks.

This year, Votto has totaled at least one hit in three of eight games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Votto has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 .278 AVG .000 .435 OBP .100 .778 SLG .000 3 XBH 0 3 HR 0 7 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings