Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on June 30 at 5:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 97th in slugging.
- India has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 81 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of them.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- India has driven in a run in 27 games this year (33.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.297
|AVG
|.221
|.391
|OBP
|.304
|.462
|SLG
|.362
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|20
|29/18
|K/BB
|38/14
|7
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 4.01 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.