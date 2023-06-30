Friday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (43-38) going head to head against the San Diego Padres (37-44) at 5:10 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Reds, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Seth Lugo (3-4) for the Padres and Graham Ashcraft (3-6) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have won in 29, or 48.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 22 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (402 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule