Player props are available for Juan Soto and Spencer Steer, among others, when the San Diego Padres visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 46 RBI (80 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .279/.367/.484 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 26 3-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .256/.346/.409 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 25 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soto Stats

Soto has 74 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 75 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.424/.489 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

