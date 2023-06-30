Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Friday, Tyler Stephenson (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while hitting .257.
- Stephenson has recorded a hit in 49 of 75 games this season (65.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (25.3%).
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has an RBI in 26 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- In 30 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.264
|.331
|OBP
|.331
|.341
|SLG
|.382
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|17
|37/15
|K/BB
|47/13
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Padres will send Lugo (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
