Azeez Al-Shaair: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Azeez Al-Shaair when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Azeez Al-Shaair Injury Status
Al-Shaair is currently listed as active.
Azeez Al-Shaair 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|44 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Other Titans Players
Azeez Al-Shaair 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
